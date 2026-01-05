‘India a responsible maritime power’: Rajnath at ICG pollution vessel launch

Panaji, Jan 5: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) first indigenously designed and built pollution control vessel 'Samudra Pratap' in Goa, on Monday.

Commissioning the ship at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), Vasco, in South Goa, the Defence Minister said that the occasion is connected to India's great maritime vision.

“India believes that marine resources are not the property of any one country; they are the shared heritage of humanity. When heritage is shared, its responsibility is also shared. This is why India has today become a responsible maritime power," he said.

Singh said that in recent years, marine pollution has been seen emerging as a serious challenge.

"It is obvious that as marine pollution increases, it will affect the livelihood of fishermen, the future of coastal communities, and the safety of our coming generations," he pointed out.

Singh noted that Samudra Pratap is India's first indigenously designed pollution control vessel. "It is the largest vessel in the Coast Guard fleet to date," he said.

More than 60% indigenous material has been used in it. "In itself, this is a strong step forward in the direction of a self-reliant India. The true meaning of 'Make in India' is visible in projects like this," he said.

Singh said that "even in such a complex platform, we have achieved this level of indigenous content, which shows that our defence industrial ecosystem has now become quite mature."

Singh further said that ensuring adequate participation of women is the goal of their government. "I am happy that, keeping this vision in mind, the Coast Guard has given due attention to women's empowerment. This is a matter of pride for us," he said.

Minister Singh noted that women officers have been appointed to important responsibilities such as pilot, observer, air traffic controller, and logistics officer.

"Not only this, they are being trained for hovercraft operations. They are being actively deployed in frontline operations. Today, women are not only in support roles, but are also serving as front-line warriors," he said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani were present on the occasion.

The 114.5-metre vessel, built by the GSL, boasts a speed of more than 22 knots and an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles, officials said.

The 4,200-tonne vessel will serve as a critical platform for enforcing marine pollution control regulations, maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, and safeguarding India's Exclusive Economic Zone.

The commissioning of Samudra Pratap, meaning “Majesty of the seas”, marks a major step forward in India's pursuit of 'atmanirbharta' in shipbuilding and maritime capability development, the ICG said in a statement.

