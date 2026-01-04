Indian Coast Guard to commission its first pollution control vessel on Jan 5

New Delhi, Jan 4: The Indian Coast Guard’s (ICG) first in-built Pollution Control Vessel (PCV) Samudra Pratap will be commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Goa on Monday.

An official message on ICG’s social media handle said, “@IndiaCoastGuard Ship Samudra Pratap, the first of two Pollution Control Vessels, will be commissioned by Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh at @goashipyardltd, #Goa on 05 Jan 26.”

It continued, “Built by #GSL with over 60% indigenous content, the 114.5 Mtr, 4,200 ton vessel boasts a speed of more than 22 knots and an endurance of 6,000 nm, significantly enhancing the #ICG’s pollution response, fire-fighting, and maritime safety & security capabilities."

Samudra Pratap is the first indigenously designed and built Pollution Control Vessel of the Indian Coast Guard. It is the largest ship in the ICG fleet, significantly enhancing the Coast Guard’s operational reach and capability.

Measuring 114.5 metres in length and 16.5 metres in breadth, with a displacement of 4,170 tonnes, the vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a 30mm CRN-91 gun, two 12.7mm stabilised remote-controlled guns with integrated fire control systems, an indigenously developed Integrated Bridge System, Integrated Platform Management System, Automated Power Management System, and a high-capacity external firefighting system.

The pollution control vessel is the first Coast Guard ship to be equipped with Dynamic Positioning capability (DP-1), with FiFi-2 / FFV-2 notation certificate.

It is also equipped with advanced systems to detect oil spills, viz, Oil fingerprinting machine, Gyro stabilised Standoff Active Chemical Detector and pollution control lab equipment, enabling comprehensive pollution response operations within the Exclusive Economic Zone and beyond.

It is capable of high precision operations, recovering pollutants from viscous oil, analysing contaminants, and separating oil from contaminated water.

Earlier on December 23, the ICG inducted Samudra Pratap under the 02 PCV project of Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). The induction of this ship reinforced the vision of the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, said an official of the Ministry of Defence.

IANS