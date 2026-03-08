IAF pilot killed in Assam Sukhoi crash cremated with honours in Nagpur

Nagpur, Mar 8: Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, who lost his life in a Sukhoi fighter jet crash, was cremated with full military honours in his hometown Nagpur on Saturday.

The mortal remains of the Indian Air Force officer were consigned to flames at Manewada Ghat in the presence of family members, relatives, friends, defence personnel and dignitaries, according to a release issued by the district administration.

Duragkar and Anuj were killed when a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, the Indian Air Force said on Friday.

The aircraft was on a routine training sortie and had taken off from Jorhat Air Force Station on Thursday before disappearing from radar shortly after take-off.

Following the incident, a large-scale rescue operation was launched overnight involving personnel from the Indian Air Force, the Army and paramilitary forces. Search teams later located the wreckage of the aircraft and recovered scattered human remains from the crash site.

Duragkar’s body was brought to New Delhi on Friday, where tributes were paid before it was transported to the Air Force Station Sonegaon in Nagpur.

From there, the mortal remains were taken to his residence in New Subedar Layout and handed over to the family on Saturday.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Guardian Minister of Nagpur, paid tribute to the officer, stating that Duragkar’s valour, dedication and patriotism would continue to inspire the people of Nagpur and the entire nation.

The final rites were conducted with full military honours, including a ceremonial gun salute by armed forces personnel.

The 28-year-old officer had also participated in Operation Sindoor, which India launched to target terror bases in Pakistan following last year’s Pahalgam attack, his father Ravindra Duragkar said on Friday.

