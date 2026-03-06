Su-30MKI crash in Karbi Anglong kills two IAF pilots

Jorhat, Mar 6: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots lost their lives after a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed near Chokihola in Karbi Anglong district on Thursday night during a training mission.

According to the IAF, the aircraft was part of a formation of four jets conducting night-flying training when it failed to return to base. Radar contact with the aircraft was lost over Santilangso near Barpung, about 60 km from Jorhat.

The pilots on board have been identified as Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Durgakar.

Expressing grief over the loss of the officers, the IAF conveyed condolences to their families.

“IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Durgakar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” the IAF said on a microblogging platform.

Following the tragic mishap, a large rescue operation was launched overnight involving IAF personnel, the Army, and paramilitary forces. The teams later recovered the wreckage of the aircraft and scattered human remains from the crash site.

“A search team has been sent to the area to find out what happened. The jet was part of a group of four planes training for night flying, but this one did not return to the base. Radar contact was lost with the aircraft over an area called Santilangso, near Barpung,” administrative sources in Diphu said.

Recalling the moment of the crash, a local resident said they heard an unusual noise shortly before the aircraft went down at Kolapahar.

“We saw a flight and then heard a noise which was something different. Within minutes the flight fell down at Kolapahar. We noticed smoke coming out of the hill and for three to four seconds there was fire,” the resident said.