High alert sounded along Indo-Bangla, Myanmar border: Centre

New Delhi, May 10: Against the backdrop of the current hostilities between India and Pakistan, the Centre has sounded a high alert along the country’s border with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

“Yes, a high alert has been sounded along the border with both Bangladesh and Myanmar,” Rajendra Kumar, Secretary (Border Management) in the Ministry of Home Affairs told The Assam Tribune on Friday.

He said that like the Pakistan border, India’s border with Bangladesh and Myanmar is also sensitive.

“Keeping the sensitivity of the Bangladesh and Myanmar border in mind, a high alert has been sounded,” said Kumar.

In another development, Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting with the Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chaudhary, and took stock of the situation in the border areas.

The meeting that lasted for more than an hour was also attended by Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Rajwinder Singh Bhatti.

“The CISF Director General has been asked to intensify security in all the airports and vital installations across the country,” sources said.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack on May 7, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor — a precision strike targeting nine terror establishments in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Following the first strike under Operation Sindoor on May 7, Pakistan carried out shelling along the border and several areas in Jammu and Kashmir such as Rajauri, Poonch, Uri, and Kupwara.

Pakistan on the intervening night of May 8-9 carried out Turkish-made drone attacks on India which were thwarted by the Indian Air Force.

The armed forces believe that the drone attacks were carried out to test air defence systems and gather intelligence.

The Ministry of External Affairs added that Pakistan attacked India’s civil installations and highlighted that India responded to the attack in a responsible and proportionate manner.