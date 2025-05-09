Pak sent 300-400 drones possibly to check air defence, gather intel: MEA

Guwahati, May 9: The Indian Armed Forces responded proportionately and effectively to Pakistan’s attempted attacks on Indian installations during the intervening night of May 8-9, stated Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held a press conference in New Delhi to brief the media on the ongoing Operation Sindoor. The briefing was jointly addressed by Foreign Secretary Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Wing Commander Singh informed the media that Pakistan had violated Indian airspace and attempted to target Indian military installations. “Pakistan deployed 300–400 drones across 36 locations ranging from Leh to Sir Creek last night. These drones, identified as Turkish-made, were intercepted and shot down by the Indian military,” she said.

Singh added that the purpose of the drone incursion could have been to test India’s air defence systems or gather intelligence. "Forensic examination of the drone debris is currently underway," she noted, further revealing that Pakistan had violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and was using civilian airliners as a shield — a practice deemed unsafe and irresponsible.

Foreign Secretary Misri stated that Pakistan’s provocative actions were aimed not only at military installations but also at civilian infrastructure. He added that two children were killed and several family members injured in Poonch following shelling by Pakistan.

Condemning Islamabad for its duplicity and disinformation, Misri emphasised that India’s response was both proportionate and responsible. He also announced the temporary suspension of the Kartarpur Corridor due to escalating tensions between the two nations.

In response to a question, Misri mentioned that India will present its position at a meeting convened on Friday by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the situation.

At the time of reporting, at least 24 airports in northern and western parts of the country have been closed for civilian flights until May 15. The closures were initially in effect until May 10.