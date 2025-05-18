Ceasefire with Pakistan to continue; no DGMO talks today: Indian Army

Jammu, May 18: The Indian Army, on Sunday, said that ceasefire agreement with Pakistan to continue and no talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the two countries are scheduled for today.

The Indian Army’s statement came in response to several media reports suggesting that the ceasefire agreement between the two countries is scheduled to end on May 18.

“Some media houses are reporting that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan is ending today. In addition, queries are also being received if a DGMO-level talk is scheduled today? The response is as under - No DGMO talks are scheduled today. As far as continuation of a break in hostilities, as decided in DGMOs interaction of 12 May is concerned, there is no expiry date to it,” the statement read.

The DGMOs of the two countries, on May 12, had decided to end hostilities and maintain a ceasefire between the two nuclear neighbours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that despite the ceasefire agreed upon by the two countries, trade with Pakistan and the Indus Water Treaty would continue to remain in abeyance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while interacting with the soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badami Bagh headquarters of the 15 Corps and Bhuj in Gujarat, said that the ceasefire understanding will be respected by India only as long as Pakistan does not allow any terrorist activity against India from its soil.

He said at the Indian Air Force base at Bhuj that the current ceasefire meant that India had kept Pakistan on probation based on its behaviour.

“If the behaviour improves, it is fine; but if there is any disturbance, the harshest punishment will be given,” the minister had warned.

Meanwhile, the armed forces are on high alert across the country, and security forces and police have been asked not to lower their guard against the terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in the hinterland.

