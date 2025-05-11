'Operation Sindoor still on', confirms IAF as PM chairs high-level security meet

Guwahati, May 11: A day after India and Pakistan agreed to call off military offensives following a ceasefire agreement; the Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed that Operation Sindoor is still ongoing. The IAF added that a detailed briefing will be provided in due course.

In a post on its official social media handle on Sunday, the IAF highlighted the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, noting that the operations were carried out in a "deliberate and discreet manner".

"The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives. Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information," the post read.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives.



Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 11, 2025

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, chaired a high-level meeting at his residence with the top defence establishment.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the tri-services chiefs.

The meeting took place amidst an uneasy calm on the borders with Pakistan, where no fresh ceasefire violations have been reported since last night.

Silence prevailed in the night after Pakistan violated the ceasefire while expressing a commitment to adhere to it on Saturday.

Though Pakistan, which had urged the US to broker peace after India’s hammering, also announced a ceasefire, it went back to its tactics and violated the same.

India was quick to retaliate; following which Pakistan stopped sending drones and missiles into Indian territory.

India categorically said that Pakistani drones were sighted and intercepted in various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, parts of Gujarat, and Barmer in Rajasthan. Blackouts had to be reemployed in several border areas.

India said Pakistan violated the ceasefire, adding that the armed forces were giving an "adequate and appropriate response".

Earlier on Saturday night, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a short press briefing had stressed that India has taken "very, very serious notice of these violations".

“We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and handle the situation with seriousness and responsibility,” he said.

Later, Pakistan said that it “remains committed to faithful implementation” of the ceasefire agreement reached.

-With inputs from agencies