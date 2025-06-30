'Any hostile action against India will face forceful, proportionate response': Amit Shah

New Delhi, June 30: In the fourth part of his exclusive interview with The Assam Tribune, Union Home Minister Amit Shah delves into key national issues shaping India’s internal security and governance. From the fight against drug trafficking and cybercrime to the country’s evolving counter-terrorism doctrine, Shah outlines the Modi government’s firm stance on national security





AT: What message did Operation Sindoor send about India's evolving counter-terrorism posture under the Modi government?

Shah: Operation Sindoor showcased three key strengths - Prime Minister Modi's unwavering determination, India's armed forces striking ability, and the meticulous intelligence of our agencies. Each terror camp was hit with flawless accuracy. The Modi government follows a strict zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. Any hostile action against India will face a forceful and proportionate response.

This is a clear departure from the Congress era, where inaction often followed provocation. Under Modi's leadership, India no longer holds back. Acts of aggression are met with strength. The response to Uri and Pulwama through surgical and air strikes established this policy early on. After the Pahalgam incident, Indian forces entered 100 km inside Pakistan and eliminated nine terror camps. Showing impeccable strategic restraint the operation remained focused on terrorist bases alone. However, Pakistan's army perceived it as an attack on their forces and retaliated by targeting Indian civilians. India's defence systems intercepted each attempt. In response, Indian forces dismantled Pakistan's air bases and defence infrastructure. This was the first time India conducted a successful military operation against a nuclear- armed nation. The message is clear - India will not yield to nuclear blackmail or intimidation of any kind.





AT: Since the abrogation of Article 370, how has the ground reality in Jammu and Kashmir evolved? Do you see any possibility of a relapse?

Shah: Jammu and Kashmir has moved far beyond its troubled past. The abrogation of Article 370 brought a decisive shift in the re- gion's security and social atmosphere. Stone pelting incidents, which numbered 2,654 in 2010, dropped to zero in 2024. After decades of stagnation, cinema halls have reopened after 35 years and tazia processions resumed after 30 years. The region welcomed 1.88 crore tourists in 2022, which rose to 2.11 crore the following year. Between 2014 and 2025, violent incidents fell by 67 per cent com- pared to the previous decade. Casualties among security forces declined by 42 per cent, and civilian deaths dropped by 77 per cent. Investments worth Rs 12,000 crore are currently under way. Perhaps the most telling sign of change is that in the last 18 months, not a single youth from Jammu and Kashmir has joined a terrorist group.

AT: How has India strengthened its border infrastructure in recent years, especially in light of past vulnerabilities?

Shah: India's border security has been significantly fortified. Over the past decade, 228 km along the India-Pakistan border have been fenced, along with 399 km on the Bangladesh border and 9 km along the Myanmar border. In addition, 54.56 acres of land have been acquired specifically for securing stretches of the Indo-Myanmar border. These efforts reflect a strong and sustained commitment to protecting the country's territorial integrity.

AT: The Congress is casting aspersions whether the census will include caste enumeration.

Shah: The Congress has been an anti-Dalit, anti-OBC party and it has long lost its moral right to raise questions on caste census. As far as the stance of the Modi government is concerned on the caste census, both Prime Minister Modi and I have consistently stated that it will be conducted. I once again assure you that the upcoming national census will include the caste census. The Ministry of Home Affairs has already issued three press releases, on April 30, June 4, and June 15, 2025, explicitly confirming that the caste census will be an integral part of the regular census exercise this time. Let me also clarify that the issuance of a notification reflects the government's clear intent. There should be no room for any misunderstanding. We are fully commit- ted to carrying out the caste census as part of the forthcoming census.

AT: With Drug-Free India' as one of the government's key campaigns, what are the milestones achieved till now?

Shah: Drug abuse is a serious threat to our youth, and the Modi government is determined not to allow anyone to ruin their future. Under the leadership of Modi, a whole new government approach has been adopted to curb the menace. Institutional mechanisms have been strengthened, enforcement agencies empowered, and inter- agency coordination streamlined. In 2019, the MHA introduced a four-tier NCORD mechanism and established a joint coordination. committee. A dedicated task force was created to counter trafficking via sea routes. Platforms like the CAZAR Information Management System, NIDAAN, and the NCORD portal have enhanced operational efficiency.

The results are telling. Between 2004-2014, 25 lakh kg of drugs worth Rs 40,000 crore were seized. Between 2014-2025, over 1 crore kg valued at Rs 1,50,000 crore were confiscated. To prevent recirculation, the government launched a nation- wide destruction drive, eliminating 31.53 lakh kg of narcotics, 10 times more than the UPA period.

Synthetic drugs have emerged as a global challenge. In the past five years alone, synthetic narcotics worth over Rs 14,000 crore, weighing 23,000 kg, have been seized. Authorities dismantled 41 illegal laboratories across states, confiscated 86,000 kg of synthetic drugs, and arrested 136 individuals. The Modi government is cracking down from both the grassroots and the top. Courts have already convicted 29 traffickers across 12 major cases.

AT: With India leading globally in digital transactions, how is the government ensuring protection against rising cyber threats?

Shah: The Modi government is resolved to make the cyberspace safer for every citizen and business to ensure unhindered growth of the digital economy. Recognising the rise in cyber fraud alongside the digital boom, the government has built a multi-layered response system. The Indian Cyber Crime Co- ordination Centre, or 14C, anchors this effort, supported by cyber forensic training labs across 33 states and union territories. A key plat- form, the Cyber Crime Portal, launched in 2020, has handled over 65 lakh complaints, led to the filing of 1.5 lakh FIRS, and recorded more than 20 crore visits.

To tackle financial frauds in real time, the Cyber For Mitigation Centre allows banks to freeze suspicious transactions once a complaint is filed. After verification, the funds are returned to the rightful account holder. The 1930 helpline, also launched in 2020, receives nearly 60,000 calls daily. With the involvement of 419 banks and financial intermediaries, the government has recovered and returned Rs 4,275 crore to 14.47 lakh victims. These systems work in tandem to secure India's digital landscape.



