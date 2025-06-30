Flood-free Assam no longer a dream: Amit Shah outlines satellite-led strategy

New Delhi, June 30: In the concluding part of his exclusive interview with The Assam Tribune, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid out the Centre’s roadmap for making Assam flood-resilient by leveraging advanced satellite mapping, reservoir construction, and real-time warning systems. He also highlighted the Modi government’s achievements in wildlife protection, particularly the sharp decline in rhino poaching, and reiterated the commitment to preserving Assam’s cultural heritage by restoring sacred lands and honouring icons like Bhupen Hazarika and Lachit Barphukan.





AT: Have you made any plans for flood control?

Shah: Yes, we have used satellite technology to survey the topography of Assam and the entire Northeast. We have big plans to build large water reservoirs. Work has already started on some. We will store the Brahmaputra's floodwater, this will help in irrigation, provide drinking water and create beautiful tourist spots also. We can build water sports facilities and more. The work is quite technical and challenging, but we are in an advanced stage now. We have done technical surveys of the topography and soil. The vision of a flood-free Assam will soon be a reality and the Modi government will make it happen.

The approach to the problem of floods have changed and we have deployed cutting-edge technology to solve the problem by engaging the North Eastern Space Application Centre. The Centre has identified reservoirs and wetlands to store the excess water and thus solving the problem of flood. The NESAC has developed the first river atlas for Assam which is the country's first such system.









River atlases for other North-eastern states are also under various stages of development. A GIS-based Flood Early Warning System for all 33 flood-prone districts of Assam is in operation, with an 80 per cent success rate. Assam has been provided with the assistance of Rs 296.15 crore over the past five years. The Central Water Commission operates a network of 30 flood forecasting stations in Assam, which have issued forecasts as per the Standard Operating Procedures. For the use of wetlands and hydroelectric projects for rainwater management, 300 wetlands have been identified. These will contribute not only to flood control, but also support fisheries and irrigation.

AT: During Congress rule, around 39 rhinos were killed every year.

Shah: Now not only are they protected, their areas have also been cleared of encroachers and transformed into tourist destinations. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is constantly working toward securing and advancing Assam's rich cultural heritage. Lands of Satras (Vaishnavite monasteries), which had been illegally occupied by infiltrators, have now been freed. The BJP government has given space to Assamese culture on these lands.

I was the party president when we started this campaign. The promises we made, we have fulfilled them and now we are seeking a third mandate based on that. Naturally, BJP workers are filled with confidence. The nation is proud of Assam's culture and the Modi government is promoting it. Whether it is enshrining the statue of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, naming a prominent road in Delhi after him, honouring Bhupen Hazarika's legacy with Bharat Ratna or promoting the legendary Lachit Barphukan across the nation by publishing his biography in 23 languages.