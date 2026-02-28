Air India, IndiGo suspend Middle East flights amid escalating tensions

Delhi, Feb 28: Air India and IndiGo have suspended flights to destinations across the Middle East in view of the developing security situation and evolving airspace restrictions in the region.

In travel advisories issued on Saturday, both airlines said the decision was taken to ensure the highest standards of safety and security for passengers and crew members.

“In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew,” Air India said in a statement.

IndiGo, in a separate statement, said, “In view of evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and the Middle East, all flights to and from the Middle East are cancelled till 0000 hrs. These measures have been instituted as the safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. Our teams are continuously monitoring the evolving situation and recalibrating operations to minimise disruption as much as possible.”

At least 41 civilians, including school students, have been reported killed amid escalating hostilities involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

The development comes as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate after coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel reportedly targeted key Iranian military and strategic locations, prompting retaliatory missile launches by Tehran.

PTI