41 civilians, including school students, killed as Iran-Israel-US conflict widens

Guwahati, Feb 28: At least 41 civilians, including school students, have been reported killed amid escalating hostilities involving Iran, Israel and the United States, according to official media and international reports on Saturday, raising global concern over the widening humanitarian impact of the conflict.

The United Arab Emirates confirmed that one person was killed in Abu Dhabi after debris from an Iranian missile struck the capital during Tehran’s retaliatory strikes. The state-run WAM news agency described the incident as the first known fatality linked to Iran’s counterattacks following large-scale US and Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian positions.

The development comes as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate after coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel reportedly targeted key Iranian military and strategic locations, prompting retaliatory missile launches by Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iran reported that 40 students were killed after alleged Israeli-US airstrikes struck a girls’ school in the southern city of Minab in Hormozgan province. The state-run IRNA news agency stated that the strike took place in an area where Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps maintains a base.

Iranian authorities condemned the attack, saying it had resulted in significant civilian casualties. The incident has drawn widespread attention due to the high number of student deaths and the targeting of a location near civilian infrastructure.

Neither the United States nor Israel has released detailed information regarding the targets or the outcomes of the ongoing military campaign so far. The absence of official clarity has fuelled uncertainty about the scale and objectives of the operation.

Analysts have warned that the growing number of civilian casualties could intensify international pressure and increase the risk of broader regional instability. With retaliatory actions continuing, fears are mounting that the confrontation could spread further across the region.

Global leaders and international organisations have called for restraint and renewed diplomatic engagement to prevent a wider conflict. However, with both sides maintaining a firm stance, the situation remains volatile and unpredictable.

With reports from news agencies