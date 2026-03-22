22 Indian vessels stuck near Hormuz, safety key amid West Asia tensions: Sonowal

Guwahati, March 22: The security of the vessels and the safety of the mariners are the keys while trying to bring in vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, said the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Sonowal admitted that the situation in West Asia is volatile because of the ongoing war and “we cannot risk the vessels and lives of the mariners. We can bring in vessels only when we are absolutely sure of safety.”

Sonowal said that as many as 22 vessels are stuck near the Strait of Hormuz and all-out efforts are on to bring them safely.

He pointed out that only recently India managed to bring in two vessels carrying LPG after lots of string-pulling.

He said that the other 22 vessels would be brought in only when the situation is safe for the same.

The Union Minister said that India is bringing in crude from different countries to ensure that there is no shortage in India.

Similarly the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea and other such routes are being used as the Strait of Hormuz is not safe.

Sonowal pointed out that not only India but all the countries who import oil and LPG from Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, Qatar, etc, are facing serious problems because of the war in West Asia and this became a matter of serious concern.

He said that all out efforts are made by the Government to maintain the supply chain and the situation will normalize only after the situation in West Asia improves.

It may be mentioned here that despite Government’s claims, the consumers are facing shortage of LPG and the prices have also increased.

However, the Government has asked the refineries to increase production as far as possible. Official sources said that panic booking of LPG has also created problem.

However, as of now, there is no shortage of petrol and diesel as India has increased imports from other sources.