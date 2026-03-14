After Shivalik, second Indian LPG tanker Nanda Devi exits Hormuz safely

New Delhi, March 14: After Iran granted Indian-flagged tankers safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Israel war, the Indian-flagged LPG tanker “Shivalik” has successfully crossed the Strait and the second LPG vessel, “Nanda Devi”, has also safely exited the key oil route.

Government sources said on Saturday that Shivalik is being escorted by the Indian Navy, which is expected to reach an Indian port within the next two days, with Mumbai or Kandla likely to be its destination. The ship has reached open sea and is sailing safely under Indian Navy guidance.

Nanda Devi is reportedly carrying more than 46,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), critical for India’s energy supply chain, they added.

According to sources, both ships are being closely guided by naval assets to ensure safe transit through the strategically sensitive waters.

This move follows a high-level discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the flow of goods and energy.

Meanwhile, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, indicated on Friday that Indian ships could soon get safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, which has brought transit through the crucial waterway to a standstill.

Pointing out that India and Iran share common interests in the region, Fathali said, "Yes, because India is our friend. You will see it within two or three hours. We believe that Iran and India share common interests in the region."

"As ambassador in India, I say that the Indian government in this situation, after the war, helped us in different fields," he added.

The Ambassador's statement comes a day after Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that Tehran has permitted ships from some countries to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz, is one of the world's most vital shipping lanes through which 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas exports transit.

The Ministry of Ports and Shipping, on Thursday, said that the number of Indian-flagged vessels operating in the Persian Gulf region, remains unchanged at 28 and all Indian vessels and crew are being actively monitored for their safety and security.

As many as 24 of these Indian ships were located west of the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 677 Indian seafarers, and four vessels were on the east of the Strait with 101 Indian seafarers on board.

IANS