Midnight fire engulfs GS Road mall; no casualties, dousing enters 12th hr

Guwahati, Dec 10: A midnight blaze tore through a shopping mall complex on Guwahati’s GS Road on Wednesday, triggering a massive fire-fighting operation.

The fire, reported around 12:35 am at Swagota Square near Rajiv Bhawan in ABC, prompted security personnel to alert fire services, who rushed in with a large fleet of engines.

So far, 25 fire tenders have been deployed to the scene—22 from the Assam Fire & Emergency Services, and three from Narengi Refinery and the Digaru Air Force.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, an official from the Assam Fire & Emergency Services said that the intensity of the fire is posing significant challenges. When asked whether the commercial establishment had adequate fire safety measures and if the incident could have been prevented on such a large scale, the official said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

“Right now, the team is focused on bringing the fire under control,” the official added.





The mall, which houses several clothing outlets and branches of the State Bank of India, has suffered extensive damage.

A major SBI branch on the second floor is among the worst-hit, with important documents and lockers reportedly destroyed in the blaze.

“There are loan files, education files. Everything will be damaged now. There are many branches inside; this is the main head office of the Northeast. It’s really sad news. I don’t know what will happen. There are several documents, if only we could revive them,” one SBI employee at the scene, told the press.

Firefighters were still trying to contain the flames at the time of filing this report. Early reports suggest the blaze may have been triggered by light decorations installed ahead of the festive season, though officials have not confirmed the cause.

“I received information and I came running. I don’t know at what time the building caught fire, but it’s a massive one,” said a local resident watching the operation.





The incident has led to heavy traffic in the area as curious onlookers crowded near the site.

This is the second major fire in Guwahati in less than a month. Earlier on November 16, a married couple, namely Debabrata Choudhury and Pompy Choudhury, died in Bharalamukh after a fire reportedly caused by a leaking cooking gas cylinder.

The couple had been preparing for a family get-together when the accident occurred; their daughter was away at tuition.

Wednesday’s blaze has once again raised concerns about fire preparedness and safety standards in the city’s public spaces.