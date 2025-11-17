Guwahati fire claims lives of couple in Bharalumukh, gas leak suspected

Guwahati, Nov 17: A massive fire broke out in Guwahati’s Bharalumukh locality around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, claiming the lives of a married couple. The blaze was reportedly triggered by a leakage from a cooking gas cylinder.

The victims, Debabrata Choudhury and Pompy Choudhury, were preparing for a family get-together when the cylinder caught fire. Their daughter, the couple’s only child, was away at tuition at the time of the incident.

“I only know that it was the child’s birthday, and when the incident happened she was not at home. Both husband and wife died on the spot,” a local resident said.

The flames spread within moments, engulfing the entire third floor of the Bharalumukh Post Office building. The situation worsened when the cooking gas cylinders exploded, intensifying the blaze.

Residents, after noticing thick smoke rising from the building, alerted authorities. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly three to four hours before bringing the situation under control.

“It took us almost four hours to douse the fire. Two deaths were reported during the incident, while two others sustained injuries; one has been sent to the hospital for further treatment,” a fire brigade official said.