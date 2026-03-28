Massive show of strength in Guwahati as Amit Shah asserts BJP’s return

Guwahati, Mar 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah drew massive crowds in Guwahati on Saturday as thousands lined the streets during his roadshow ahead of the Assam Assembly elections on April 9.

Waving party flags and cheering as Shah’s convoy passed, the gathering can be seen as a major show of strength at a crucial phase of the campaign.

The roadshow, held in support of BJP’s Guwahati Central candidate Vijay Kumar Gupta, began at Arya Vidyapeeth College Playground and passed through Arya Nagar Chariali, the Employment Exchange Point, Bihutoli Tiniali and Nepali Mandir, drawing large crowds at every stop.

Addressing the press during the roadshow, Shah highlighted what he described as transformative changes in Assam under the BJP-led government.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, Assam has moved towards becoming infrastructure-surplus. Militancy has declined, insurgency has ended, and incidents like bomb blasts have become a thing of the past,” he said.

He also pointed to improvements in healthcare and education, asserting that the state is emerging as a hub for the Northeast.

“Healthcare facilities have improved significantly, and the state is now developing as an education and medical hub for the entire region,” Shah said.

On the economic front, Shah cited rising employment and the entry of advanced industries.

“New opportunities are being created, and even advanced sectors like semiconductor-related industries are coming to Assam. Development has reached every home through the combined efforts of the Centre and the state government,” he added.

Projecting strong electoral confidence, Shah said the BJP-led NDA is headed for a decisive mandate, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion earlier in the day that Assam is set for “five more years” of a double-engine government.

“The people of Assam are eager to bring back the BJP and NDA. We are confident of winning more than 90 seats and forming the government for the third consecutive term,” Shah said.

Addressing concerns around infiltration, Shah clarified the party’s position.

“We are not against any community. Our opposition is against illegal infiltrators. Due to the absence of a BJP government in neighbouring regions, infiltration continues, and we are committed to stopping it and protecting Assam,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi had also highlighted Assam’s development trajectory, stating in a social media post that the state’s progress across sectors reflects strong public support for the NDA, with people “all set” for another five-year term of the double-engine government.