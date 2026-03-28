Assam polls: PM Modi bats for NDA, says state ready for five more years

Guwahati, Mar 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power in Assam, asserting that the State is poised for “five more years” of a double-engine government.

Ahead of his scheduled visit to Assam on April 1, Modi, in a post on social media, highlighted the State’s progress over the past decade, stating that development across sectors has strengthened public support for the NDA.

“The state is known for its developmental strides across sectors. That is why Assam is clear — it’s NDA all the way. People are all set for five more years of the double-engine NDA government,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also announced that he will engage with BJP party workers and the people of Assam through a virtual rally on the NaMo App at 1 pm on March 30 as the part of the "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvaad – Assam" initiative.

Reposting the Prime Minister’s message, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam has witnessed significant growth under Modi’s leadership, ranging from improved connectivity to heritage preservation.

“Today, everyone is experiencing the benefits of the double-engine government and is preparing to once again wholeheartedly support the NDA government,” Sarma said.

State BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said the Prime Minister’s engagement is expected to further energise the party’s campaign.

“In continuation of his mass engagements across public rallies, the Prime Minister will also directly interact with party karyakartas as well as the people of Assam on March 30 at 1 pm,” Kalita said.

According to party sources, Modi is likely to arrive in Assam on March 31 and stay overnight in Dibrugarh. On April 1, he is scheduled to address election rallies in Dhemaji and Behali.

The Prime Minister is also expected to return to the State on April 6 to take part in three campaign meetings at Hojai, Barpeta Road, and Moran.

Assembly elections are scheduled across multiple states, including Assam, in April. The State will go to the polls on April 9, with counting of votes slated for May 4.