Main accused of Tezpur financial racket have Pakistan link: Police

Tezpur, Dec 13: The main accused in the Dubai financial transaction case, Jutika Kalita of the Tezpur-Barjhar area under Tezpur Sadar Police Station, who was arrested a few days ago by Tezpur police after huge amounts of money were detected entering her SBI and Axis Bank accounts from Dubai, has now been found to have links with Pakistan during the course of investigation.

Police sources said the investigation revealed that the woman married a Pakistani national on February 25, 2025. After the marriage, the Pakistani national, settled in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), allegedly operated financial transactions from Dubai, transferring crores of rupees to the bank accounts of Jutika Kalita’s family members in Barjhar village.

Police also said the accused had travelled to several countries, including Dubai, before her arrest. She has already been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

It may be mentioned that along with Jutika Kalita, three others – Jitu Kalita, Simu Das and Abhijit Das –were also arrested.

Police seized 44 ATM cards, 17 bank passbooks and cheque books, and a passport during the operation. The arrests were made under BNS and BNSS procedural codes on charges of active involvement in an organised financial racket engaged in illegal money transactions, routing funds through fraudulently opened bank accounts, and using forged documents and impersonation to operate mule accounts.

Police further alleged participation in a criminal conspiracy with the principal accused operating from Dubai, along with offences related to cheating, identity theft and cyber-enabled fraud causing wrongful gain and loss.

Investigators also cited suspicious fund movements indicating potential links to terror-funding channels, posing a possible national security threat.









