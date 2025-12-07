Tezpur Police bust Dubai-linked money racket, 4 arrested with 44 ATM cards

Tezpur, Dec 7: Tezpur Police arrested four persons from the Borjhar area under the Tezpur Sadar Police station on Friday after their bank accounts were detected with a huge amount of funds credited from Dubai. The arrested persons are Jutika Kalita, Jitu Kalita, Simu Das and Abhijit Das. Police seized 44 ATM cards, 17 bank passbooks and cheque books along with passports.

Briefing the media regarding the case, Tezpur police stated that Jutika Kalita operated from Dubai, from where she was allegedly coordinating and supervising the illegal financial activities, using her overseas position to evade detection and to facilitate the smooth movement of funds through local associates.

“Further inquiry revealed that she has formed a well-organized racket consisting of several accomplices who assist her locally in Tezpur and the surrounding areas. The accused group is involved in creating multiple bank accounts using documents of various individuals obtained through deception and fraudulent means.”

Police further said that these bank accounts are functioning as mule accounts, being used to transfer, receive, and route suspicious funds originating from unknown international and domestic sources.

Police also said that evidence suggests involvement in cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and financial fraud.

The structure and pattern of the money movement show strong indications of possible links to terrorist funding channels, significantly escalating the seriousness of the matter.

“Given the international involvement and the suspicious nature of financial flows, the activities pose a potential national security threat. Such illegal transactions can be used to support anti-national elements, extremist groups, or destabilizing activities,” said Co-District SP, Rangapara, Ankurjyoti Borah, who is in charge of the case.

He confirmed that the nabbed accused used bank accounts maintained in different banks, including SBI and Axis Bank. The accused persons have been arrested under provisions of the BNS and BNSS procedural code.

The arrests were made on the grounds of active involvement in an organized financial racket engaged in illegal money transactions. The charges include routing of funds through fraudulently opened bank accounts, use of forged documents and impersonation for opening and operating mule accounts, and participation in criminal conspiracy with the principal accused operating from Dubai to facilitate illegal financial movements.

The accused are also charged with commission of cheating, identity theft, and cyber-enabled fraud leading to wrongful gain and wrongful loss. Moreover, the movement of suspicious funds indicates possible links to terror-funding channels, posing a serious national security threat.

Tezpur police further said that an investigation is on to get more details about the racket.