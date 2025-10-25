Kokrajhar rail blast: NSLA militant gunned down, police probe Maoist-link angle

Kokrajhar, Oct 25: The Kokrajhar Police, on Saturday, neutralised a key militant suspect involved in the recent rail line blast near Kokrajhar Railway Station on October 23.

The deceased has been identified as Apil Murmu alias Rohit Murmu (40), who was reportedly associated with the outlawed group National Santhal Liberation Army (NSLA) and linked to Maoist networks.

Addressing the press, Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police Pusparaj Singh said the encounter occurred during a search operation in Nadanguri hills, launched to trace militants suspected of carrying out the Kokrajhar blast.

Acting on a tip-off received late Friday night, a joint team comprising the Additional SP, SDPO, DSP and other police personnel cordoned off the area before dawn.

“At around 6 am, when our team was conducting a search, they came under fire. In retaliatory action, one person was found injured. He was immediately taken to the hospital but was declared brought dead,” Singh said.

Upon searching the site, police recovered a pistol, two grenades, incriminating documents, and two identity cards — a voter ID and an ATM card bearing the names Apil Murmu and Rohit Murmu from Jharkhand.

Singh revealed that two police teams are still combing the Nadanguri hills, as approximately 10 members of the militant group are believed to be on the run in the area.

This is the first major action against the group after NSLA’s reported surrender.

“At least three to four police personnel, including the SDPO, sustained injuries during the operation and are currently under treatment,” the SP confirmed.

According to police, Murmu had been active since 2015 and was wanted in several cases of kidnapping, bomb blasts and arms-related offences across Assam and Jharkhand. He was believed to have strong connections with Maoist insurgent groups.

In October 2024, Murmu allegedly orchestrated a railway track blast in Sahebganj district of Jharkhand, after which his group, NASLA, claimed responsibility and fled to Assam. “A police team from Jharkhand had previously visited Kokrajhar to trace him,” said SP Singh.

He further informed that the modus operandi used in the Kokrajhar railway blast bore similarities to the 2024 Sahebganj incident, strengthening suspicion of Murmu’s involvement.

“We suspect Rohit’s group is behind the recent Kokrajhar rail track explosion. With circumstantial evidence in place, we are investigating all possible links,” he added.

SP Singh reiterated that the police would continue their crackdown until the remaining members are apprehended.

“Strong action has been taken and the investigation is progressing in the right direction,” he said.

The development comes amid an intensified crackdown on Maoists across hotspots in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, as the Centre’s March 31, 2026 deadline to eliminate the insurgency draws near.