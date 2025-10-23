One culprit identified in Kokrajhar railway IED blast, investigation underway: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 23: Following the suspected IED blast near Kokrajhar Railway Station, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that one person has been identified in connection with the incident, and investigations are underway.

“One person has been identified in the case, and this individual has several complaints lodged in Assam and Jharkhand,” Sarma said on the sidelines of the Mahila Udyomita Scheme distribution programme in Bongaigaon.

When asked whether the suspect was backed by any organisation, the chief minister said the information would emerge only after the ongoing investigation.

“We will determine if the person is supported by any group after a proper investigation,” he added.

The incident came to light when a loco pilot noticed the damaged railway track and immediately informed the railway authorities.

“I received the news around 3 a.m. from the DGP that a section of the rail line was missing due to an IED blast. If the loco pilot hadn’t noticed the track, the consequences could have been much worse,” Sarma said.

The railway track has since been restored, and train operations have resumed.

Earlier in the day, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh confirmed that an investigation had been launched.

“It was a suspected blast. Forensic samples have been collected, and technical and human leads have been identified. Whoever carried this out will be caught, there is no doubt about it. Meetings have been held with authorities to plan the next steps of the investigation,” the DGP said.

The blast, which occurred about five kilometres from Kokrajhar Railway Station on the Salakati route, damaged nearly two feet of the track, with fragments scattered several metres away.

Rail services across Lower Assam and parts of North Bengal were disrupted early Thursday before the track was repaired.











