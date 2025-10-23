Rail services disrupted in Lower Assam after IED blast near Kokrajhar, probe underway

Kokrajhar, Oct 23: Rail services across Lower Assam and parts of North Bengal were disrupted early Thursday after unidentified miscreants detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) on a railway track near Kokrajhar late Wednesday night.

The blast occurred about five kilometres from Kokrajhar Railway Station, on the route towards Salakati, damaging nearly two feet of the track. Fragments of the rail were found scattered several metres away.

“After receiving information, we rushed here. Around two feet of the rail track were damaged, but it has now been restored,” said Kokrajhar ASP Aziza Gulenur.

Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police confirmed that there were no casualties or train derailments. Train operations, which were suspended overnight, affected several up and down services in Lower Assam and North Bengal until around 8 a.m. Railway and security personnel conducted thorough inspections before resuming full services.

Authorities have stepped up security along the route and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible. “Investigation is underway and, following its conclusion, legal action will be taken. A forensic team is also on its way,” added the ASP.























