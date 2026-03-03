‘Kaziranga nears 1L visitors’: CM opens orchid park, eyes tourist retention

Golaghat, March 3: In a move to increase and retain visitor footfall at Kaziranga National Park, the Assam government is mulling over several measures, one of which took shape on Tuesday with the inauguration of an Orchid Park near the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Kaziranga has witnessed a sharp rise in tourist inflow, particularly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed at the park last year.

“If we take a look at Kaziranga, there has been an increase of visitors. Last year after PM Modi’s stay at the National Park, the number of visitors have increased manifold. Presently, the number of visitors in Kaziranga is nearing one lakh,” Sarma said.

According to official data reported earlier, Kaziranga recorded a 35% rise in tourist arrivals and emerged as India’s third most-visited national park in 2025, marking a significant jump in its national ranking.

However, the Chief Minister observed that short-duration visits, mostly limited to jeep and elephant safaris, do not substantially benefit the state’s tourism economy.

“The short span of time of tourists in Kaziranga after jeep and elephant safari will not benefit the state tourism economy as much. Our aim is to understand how we can retain them. We have to integrate new arrangements so as to retain them till three days or so,” he said.

The newly inaugurated Orchid Park is envisioned as a key extension point for tourists after their safari experience.

Developed by the Agriculture Department after years of planning, the park houses over 900 species of orchids found nationally and internationally, with scope to conserve up to 1,600 species in the future.

Chief Minister noted that there would be seven dedicated glass houses that will allow close examination and conservation of rare orchid varieties.

The complex also includes a children’s park, an amphitheatre, indigenous food outlets and educational facilities aimed at spreading awareness about orchids among students and visitors.

“There has to be an entry fee for the park, but I urge the Agriculture Department to waive off fees for school and college students visiting for excursions. This should also include children below 12,” Sarma said.

Outlining future plans, the Chief Minister said the government will develop properties and attractions in and around the park to build a comprehensive tourism circuit.

“We will further develop Numaligarh temple and improve the roads leading to the Karbi Anglong waterfall. The construction of the world’s second rail-cum-road tunnel will also ensure more visitors to Kaziranga,” he said.

He added that new elevated viewpoints along the Kaliabor flyover will offer tourists an aerial glimpse of Kaziranga, adding a fresh experience dimension.

The government is also considering construction of a “huge AI-based forest interpretation centre” equipped with immersive features.

“People would be able to take selfies and even talk to rhinos through AI features. We will work to two- or three-times increase the tourist flow in the next five years,” Sarma said.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a Water Resources Department guest house in Kohora, two model high schools at Methoni and Rangagara Tea Estate, and Jagannath Community Centres in Numaligarh and Methoni tea estates.

He laid the foundation stone for a new Bokakhat Town High School building and a Sub-Registrar’s Office in Bokakhat.

Chief Minister further recalled that the Orchid Park project was first announced during the 2018–19 state budget.

“We all know there is a deep relationship between orchids and Assam. The design of the newly inaugurated Terminal 2 of Guwahati Airport was also inspired by orchid,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Renowned orchid specialist Mohan Pradhan has developed a new hybrid orchid, “Seujia Kaziranga”, after eight years of sustained research and cultivation.

Announcing the achievement on a microblogging platform, Sarma described it as a proud moment for the state, noting that the creation is a tribute that brings pride to every Assamese.