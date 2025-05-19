Kaziranga becomes India’s 3rd most-visited national park, sees 35% rise in tourists

Guwahati, May 19: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, the renowned UNESCO World Heritage site in Assam, has emerged as the third most visited national park in India.

Between October 1, 2024, and May 18, 2025, the park welcomed an impressive 4,43,636 visitors, marking a significant 35% rise in footfall compared to the previous year.

Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, on Monday, highlighted the park’s growing global appeal, noting a 25% increase in foreign tourists, with 18,463 international visitors exploring Kaziranga during this period.

“This surge is a testament to Kaziranga’s status as a symbol of wildlife conservation excellence and a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts alike,” he said in a social media post.

Data from the park authority shows that of the total visitors, approximately 3,88,871 were Indian tourists, while 17,693 came from abroad.

The tourist influx has grown fourfold over the past decade, underlining Kaziranga’s rising popularity both nationally and internationally.

The park generated revenue of Rs 10,90,89,389 during the current tourist season, a notable increase from Rs 8,81,84,161 earned in 2023-24, when 3,27,493 tourists visited, including 3,13,574 Indians and 13,919 foreigners.

Kaziranga’s global stature has also been recognised by international media, with The New York Times listing it among Assam’s must-visit tourist destinations.

With its breathtaking biodiversity and world-class conservation efforts, Kaziranga continues to captivate visitors and contribute significantly to state’s tourism economy.