Kaziranga sees fourfold rise in tourists in 10 years, records 4L tourist in 2024-25

Kaziranga, Apr 3: The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has witnessed an increase in the number of tourists from different corners of the country and abroad by four times in the last 10 years, according to the information released by the park authority.

During the tourist season of 2024-2025, till date, about 4,06,564 tourists have visited the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve and taken jeep as well as elephant safaris, of which 3,88,871 were Indian tourists and 17,693 were foreign tourists. The Kaziranga forest authority could generate 10,90,89,389 as revenue during the current tourist season. According to an official release by the park authority, in the year 2023-2024 tourist season, a total of 327,493 tourists visited the park, of which 313,574 were Indians and 13,919 were foreigners.

The total revenue generation during the same period was Rs 8,81,84,161.

It is worth mentioning that the tourism sector in Kaziranga has extensively developed following the visits of high-profile dignitaries, including the Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. Kaziranga also witnessed the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and former President Ram Nath Kovind. It is to be noted that many tourism and nature-related activities have been introduced in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, including bird watching and safari in the Panbari Reserve Forest, adjacent to the Kaziranga forest, and boat safari in Biswanath under the Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Sources informed that the number of foreign tourists visiting Kaziranga has increased by 4.5%, which is significant in terms of foreign visitors interested in exploring wildlife tourism in Kaziranga. Already, The New York Times had earlier described Kaziranga and a few other tourist spots of Assam as must-visit places.

By

Correspondent