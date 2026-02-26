In Israel, PM Modi backs Gaza peace plan, says conflict must not scar humanity

Jerusalem, Feb 26: India and Israel, on Thursday, elevated their "time-tested" relationship to a special strategic partnership and agreed to soon firm up a "mutually beneficial" free trade deal even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly backed the Gaza peace initiative.

Following talks between Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, the two sides inked a plethora of agreements to expand cooperation in areas of trade, agriculture, energy, cyberspace and digital payment.

"Our relationship is founded on the strong bedrock of deep trust, shared democratic values, and human sensitivities. Our bond has stood the test of every trial of time. Today, we have taken the historic decision to elevate our time-tested partnership to the status of a 'Special Strategic Partnership," he said.

India and Israel also vowed to expand their already close defence partnership by working towards joint development and joint production of military hardware under the framework of the transfer of technologies.

Modi also announced the establishment of an India-Israel critical and emerging technologies partnership to impart a new momentum for cooperation in areas of AI, quantum and critical minerals.

"I am pleased that an agreement has been reached for the use of UPI in Israel," he said.

In his media statement, Modi said India's security interest is linked to peace and stability in the Middle East, adding that New Delhi fully supports the Gaza Peace Initiative.

"India's stance is clear - humanity must never become a victim of conflict. A path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan. India has fully supported these efforts," he said.

The Prime Minister said India and Israel have a united view that there is no place for terrorism in the world and both sides stand shoulder-to-shoulder in countering terrorism and its supporters.

“India and Israel are completely clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world. In any form, in any expression, terrorism cannot be accepted. We have stood shoulder-to-shoulder in opposing terrorism and its supporters, and we will continue to do so," he said.

India and Israel also discussed the implementation of the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and cooperation under the framework of I2U2 (India-Israel-UAE-USA).

Earlier, ahead of his talks with Netanyahu, PM Modi met Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Both leaders explored avenues to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, technology and connectivity, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on the Modi-Herzog meeting.

PM Modi landed in Israel on Wednesday on a two-day visit. It is his second visit to Israel in nine years.

The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during Modi's first visit to that country in July 2017.

During the visit to Israel of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in November, the term of reference (ToR) for the launch of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and Israel was signed.

In September, the two sides had inked a Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) to expand economic cooperation.

The people-to-people ties between the two countries are also an important aspect of the overall relations, with over 41,000-strong Indian diaspora playing a key role in the two-way engagement.

In November 2023, India and Israel signed a bilateral framework agreement to facilitate the temporary and legal employment of Indian workers in Israel.

Since then, 20,000 Indians arrived in Israel, both under the Government-to-Government route and through private channels, according to officials.

PTI