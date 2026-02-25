PM Modi leaves for Israel; Knesset address, defence MoU signings lined up

New Delhi, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, left for Israel on a two-day visit, during which he will hold talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, address the Israeli Parliament and engage with the Indian diaspora.

In his departure statement, Modi described India and Israel as partners in a “robust and multifaceted strategic partnership” that has witnessed significant growth and dynamism in recent years.

He said the visit, undertaken at the invitation of his “dear friend Prime Minister Netanyahu”, would focus on further strengthening bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

“I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties,” the Prime Minister said.

According to the itinerary, Modi will be received at the airport by Netanyahu and his wife Sara. The two leaders will hold a one-to-one meeting following a brief reception before proceeding to Jerusalem.

In Jerusalem, Modi will meet members of the Indian community before addressing the Knesset -becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

Calling it an honour, he said the address would be “a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations.”

On Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend an exhibition showcasing Israel’s technological advancements, with leading Israeli industry executives in attendance. Netanyahu will host a private dinner in his honour.

On Thursday morning, Modi will pay homage to Holocaust victims at Yad Vashem before meeting Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The visit is expected to see the signing of several memorandums of understanding (MoUs), including a widely anticipated agreement in the field of defence cooperation.

Sources told a news agency that the upgraded “special strategic partnership” would pave the way for joint development of advanced defence systems and formalise mechanisms to support each other in times of need.

“As part of the agreement, a secrecy mechanism will be established that will open several new categories so far unavailable,” sources said.

Local media reports indicate that discussions are under way on cooperation in air defence systems, including potential integration of India into Israel’s laser-based air defence system, known as ‘Or Eitan’.

Additional MoUs are expected in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and cybersecurity.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said the visit would “reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries” and provide an opportunity to review common challenges while realigning efforts towards a robust partnership between two resilient democracies.

India-Israel ties have seen a steady upswing in recent years, particularly in defence, scientific research, cybersecurity and innovation.

Defence cooperation has emerged as a key pillar of the partnership, with Israel supplying a wide range of military platforms and weapon systems to India.

