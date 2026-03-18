With MCC in force, GMC removes hoardings, ramps up crackdown on illegal ads

Guwahati, Mar 18: Following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a city-wide drive to remove hoardings, banners and posters from public spaces to ensure compliance with election norms.

The civic body said the exercise goes beyond routine enforcement, with a parallel crackdown on illegal advertising structures across the city.

“GMC is not only clearing publicity materials that violate election norms but has also launched a decisive crackdown on illegal advertising structures across the city,” its media cell said.

As part of the drive, several illegal unipoles along RG Baruah Road have been dismantled.

The GMC has urged all stakeholders to strictly adhere to prescribed norms, warning that violations will invite firm action, including removal of materials and penalties.

Earlier on Tuesday, District Commissioner Swapnil Paul had said multiple enforcement teams have been deployed across the district following the MCC’s enforcement.

“Once the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, nine flying squad teams and nine static surveillance teams were constituted. These teams are active in the field to monitor violations and ensure compliance with election guidelines,” he said.

He added that all teams mandated under Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

The MCC came into force after the announcement of the election schedule, with polling in Assam scheduled for April 9. The last date for filing nominations is March 24, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

With over 2.5 crore registered voters, Assam is preparing for a major electoral exercise to elect representatives to the 126-member Assembly for the next five years.

Polling in Assam will be held on the same day as Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23, while West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Counting for all states is scheduled for May 4.