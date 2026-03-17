Assam polls: Kamrup (M) deploys flying squads; IT Dept on alert over illicit funds

Guwahati, March 17: With the April 9 polling date drawing closer, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration has intensified preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.

Speaking on the preparedness, District Commissioner Swapnil Paul said multiple teams have been deployed across the district following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

“Once the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, nine flying squad teams and nine static surveillance teams were constituted. These teams are already active and are operating in the field to monitor violations and ensure compliance with election guidelines,” Paul said.

He added that the district administration has constituted all teams mandated under the Election Commission of India’s guidelines to facilitate the smooth conduct of the polls.

Highlighting new initiatives introduced by the Election Commission to streamline the process, Paul referred to the PRO App.

“This time, the Election Commission has introduced certain new initiatives. One such measure is the PRO App, through which voter turnout officers will update polling data in real time. Earlier, data had to be collected manually by contacting polling officials. The new system will allow faster and more accurate updates,” he said.

According to the district administration, polling in Kamrup (Metro) will be held across 1,218 polling stations from 9 am to 5 pm on April 9.

Paul also outlined the key dates in the election schedule.

“The last date for filing nominations is March 23, scrutiny will take place on March 24, and the final date for withdrawal of candidature is March 26. Polling will be held on April 9, and counting of votes will take place on May 4. The Model Code of Conduct will remain in force until the completion of the counting process,” he said.

IT sets up 24x7 control room

Meanwhile, in a parallel effort to curb the use of illicit money during the elections, the Income Tax Department has set up a 24x7 control room in Guwahati to monitor suspicious financial activities during the poll period.

The control room has been established at Aayakar Bhawan in Christian Basti on GS Road and will remain operational throughout the election period as part of coordinated efforts to assist the Election Commission of India in conducting free and fair polls.

Officials said the monitoring mechanism will focus on tracking unaccounted cash, bullion, precious metals and other high-value items that may be used to influence voters.

To encourage public participation, the department has opened multiple channels for citizens to report suspicious activities related to election expenditure.

Members of the public can share information via WhatsApp or mobile numbers 9401085214 and 9181324184, the landline number 0361-2340396, or email at [email protected]

Authorities said that while informants may choose to remain anonymous, the information provided should be credible and actionable.