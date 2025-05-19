'Why the evasion?' MoS Margherita grills Gogoi over alleged Pakistan visit, seeks clarity

Guwahati, May 19: Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, on Monday, questioned Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, over his alleged visit to Pakistan, urging him to clarify the matter instead of evading questions.

“Whenever he is asked about visiting Pakistan, he dodges the question. It’s a simple matter — he could easily provide a straightforward answer, but he doesn’t,” said Margherita.

The controversy stems from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent claim that he would provide proof of Gogoi’s alleged visit to Pakistan by September 10. In response, Gogoi challenged the Chief Minister, questioning the need for a "prolonged wait" to make it public if he posses the details.

Defending Chief Minister Sarma, Margherita said, “Our Chief Minister never makes statements without concrete evidence. Gathering official intelligence takes time. So we are waiting until September 10 for full clarity.”

MoS Margherita further said that Indian citizens are allowed to travel to religious places abroad with proper permission. “If Gaurav Gogoi did visit Pakistan for religious reasons, he just needs to explain the purpose of his trip,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gogoi launched a strong counterattack on Sunday, criticising the Chief Minister of spreading "nonsense".

“99% of what the Chief Minister has been saying is nonsense. He should put out the facts in public domain and stop hiding behind an imaginary September deadline. I doubt if even in September the Chief Minister can put out any concrete facts. I remember how during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam he created a a fuss about a supposed “body double” of Rahul Gandhi,” Gogoi wrote on a popular microblogging platform.

Gogoi also accused the Chief Minister of harbouring insecurity towards him for over a decade. “The Chief Minister can remain insecure with me as he has been for the past 13 years. For the Congress party we will focus on the dire economic situation of the state and the coal-drug mafia being run under political protection,” he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma had alleged that Gogoi visited Pakistan at the invitation of the country’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Interior Ministry.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of an event at Shankardev Kalakshetra on Sunday, Sarma claimed that Gogoi’s trip was not an official one, but rather for "training" purposes, raising serious national security concerns.