Water Metro plan advances in Assam; Guwahati frontrunner with 4 routes

Guwahati, Feb 12: Assam is poised to witness a major transformation in its urban transport landscape, with water metro services proposed for key riverine cities including Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Tezpur.

Among the three proposed cities, Guwahati has emerged as the most promising for a full-fledged water metro system. According to officials involved in the project, four water metro routes are being planned in Guwahati, along with terminals at 12 strategic locations.

The proposal, submitted by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), is currently under consideration.

An official associated with the feasibility study said, “We have been entrusted with conducting feasibility studies for water metro stations at 18 locations across India, out of which three are in Assam. The locations are Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Tezpur. Our team has carried out extensive field visits and surveys, examining geography, passenger movement patterns and traffic density.”

The official added that Guwahati offers strong potential due to its riverfront activity, commuter base and tourism prospects.

“Guwahati presents significant possibilities for a system similar to the Kochi Water Metro. A well-designed water metro network here could serve daily commuters, ease road congestion and reduce travel time. There is also immense scope for boosting tourism through integrated water transport.”

In contrast, the proposed corridor between Dibrugarh and Tezpur is currently assessed as less economically viable.

“We have identified only one feasible route in the Dibrugarh–Tezpur stretch, with about four stations and five boats. However, at present, the economic feasibility is not very attractive,” the official explained.

“That said, with supportive policies, better integration with other transport systems and measures to encourage commuter adoption, the project’s viability could improve," he said.

At present, KMRL has completed and submitted the feasibility report to IWAI. The next phase would involve preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR), subject to IWAI’s approval and further direction.

“As of now, we have only been entrusted with the feasibility study. Once IWAI formally assigns us the DPR preparation, the project will move to the next stage. After that, it will require approval from the Ministry of Shipping for budgetary allocation before implementation begins,” the official said.

The proposed initiative aligns with the Centre’s broader focus on expanding inland waterways under a proposed National Water Metro Scheme and other policy frameworks aimed at enhancing urban water mobility.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who oversees ports, shipping and waterways, has been vocal about strengthening India’s inland water transport infrastructure. Officials noted that there is strong policy-level interest in expanding water-based transport systems across the country.

“Assam has enormous untapped potential in water transport. With the right ecosystem in place, people will naturally shift towards water-based commuting. It is efficient, time-saving and environmentally sustainable,” the official said.