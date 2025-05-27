Guwahati’s river network offers ideal ground for water metro rollout

Guwahati may just get a significant upgrade in how people move around! Assam is mirroring steps towards sustainable urban mobility, a transformative development that promises to enhance our connectivity, reduce road congestion, and offer a greener mode of transportation.

With the possible initiation of the Water Metro project in Guwahati, along with other cities like Dibrugarh and Tezpur, following the approval of the tech-feasibility study, Assam will build on long-term plans to revolutionize urban transit in the region, inspired by the success of Kochi’s Water Metro. If dreams turn into a reality, this change will make it easier to travel, result in fewer traffic jams, and be better for the environment.

On April 8, 2025, the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways approved a technical feasibility study for the Water Metro project in 24 cities, including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur. This move is expected to explore the viability of replicating Kochi’s Water Metro model, which has already gained significant traction as a modern, sustainable, and efficient water-based urban transit project.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, reiterated that the success of the Kochi Water Metro is a shining testament to India’s ability to blend tradition with innovation. “...Inspired by this achievement, our ministry has approved technical feasibility studies in 24 cities across the country – including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur in Assam – to explore the replication of this model,” he said.

Now let us take a glimpse into Kochi’s Success Story. The Kochi Water Metro, hailed as India’s first integrated water transport system, has become a shining example of how water-based transit seamlessly integrates with existing urban mobility networks.

According to the Project’s official website, the project connects various islands and parts of the city to the mainland, drastically reducing traffic congestion while providing a clean and efficient mode of transport. The project improves connectivity and offers a comfortable travel experience with amenities like air-conditioned boats, digital ticketing systems, and accessible terminals.

The success of the Kochi Water Metro has already encouraged the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways to examine the feasibility of a similar model in other cities.

Now, when it comes to Guwahati, a city poised for transformation, let us take a closer look and explore the viability of a water metro. With its expansive river network, Guwahati is arguably uniquely positioned to leverage the potential of a Water Metro system.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his enthusiasm about the project in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on April 9, 2025. He wrote, “With Assam’s vast riverine network, water metro offers unmatched potential in transforming urban mobility in places like Guwahati, Dibrugarh & Tezpur.”

Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeast, is often plagued by severe traffic congestion, which hinders its growth and affects residents’ quality of life. Introducing a Water Metro system could be a game-changer, reducing the reliance on traditional road transport. With the Brahmaputra river coursing through the city, the potential for water-based transit is enormous.

On my way to Gauhati University in January this year, through Lakhtokia-Bharalumukh, I noticed the under-construction Guwahati Gateway Ghat. One of the first steps towards realizing the Water Metro dream in Guwahati is the development of the Guwahati Gateway Ghat, the country’s first river terminal to address Assam’s connectivity issues. According to a report by The Times of India on July 17, 2024, this initiative is expected to significantly enhance the movement of both passengers and goods along the Brahmaputra.

The key features include a modern terminal complex with passenger and freight facilities, adaptive berthing with floating pontoons, and comprehensive terminal building infrastructure encompassing water supply, waste management, electrical systems, and sustainable transportation support like EV chargers and a dedicated ferry supply station.

The enhanced passenger facilities offer streamlined movement with dedicated boarding and disembarking areas, efficient security via baggage scanners, comfortable waiting lounges, VVIP and public observatory decks for scenic views, and convenient amenities like a food court and baby crèche. The terminal provides berthing occupancy for six catamaran vessels.

Moreover, in a win-win solution in line with environmental and economic impact, one of the most compelling reasons for adopting water transport in Guwahati and other cities in Assam is its potential environmental benefits. Water-based transit produces fewer emissions than road transport and is significantly more energy-efficient. With growing concerns over air pollution and climate change, the Water Metro offers an eco-friendly alternative to congested urban roads.

The Water Metro will bring economic benefits in addition to environmental sustainability. The development of water-based infrastructure, including terminals, docks, and associated services, will create job opportunities and stimulate local economies. The project can also boost tourism by offering scenic routes along the Brahmaputra, attracting domestic and international visitors.

Furthermore, the Water Metro is poised to reduce dependency on fossil fuels by promoting cleaner and more energy-efficient modes of transport. This aligns with the Government of India’s vision of promoting renewable energy and sustainable development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Meanwhile, what about the road ahead? As we look at the challenges and opportunities, we understand that while the promise of a Water Metro in Guwahati is undoubtedly exciting, its successful implementation will depend on several factors, including the completion of the technical feasibility study, securing adequate funding, and overcoming logistical challenges associated with building water transport infrastructure. The integration of water transport with the existing urban mobility framework will also require careful planning to ensure that the system is accessible, affordable, and efficient for all segments of the population.

But, yes, the potential rewards are immense. By replicating Kochi Water Metro’s success, Guwahati can become a model for other Indian cities, demonstrating how water-based transit can help in decongesting roads, promote sustainable transport, and improve urban residents’ quality of life.

Guwahati looks toward its future, and the thought of the Water Metro project offers an otherwise exciting glimpse of what urban mobility could look like in the coming decades – clean, efficient, and sustainable.