Tears, tributes, and applause roar as Zubeen Garg’s final film opens across Assam

Guwahati, Oct 31: Assam awoke to tears, tributes, and applause as the late music icon Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale hit theatres across the state today. For thousands, it was not just a movie release but a collective moment of remembrance, reverence, and love for the man whose voice defined generations.

The first show began at 4:25 am at Matrix Cinema in Beltola, Guwahati, where fans began lining up hours before dawn. Many carried candles, incense sticks, and flowers, while a special seat inside the theatre was kept empty in Zubeen’s memory. Outside, as rain fell steadily, a fan remarked softly, “This is not rain, this is Zubeen Da crying.”

For many, the experience was deeply emotional. Some fans broke into quiet applause as Zubeen appeared on screen, while others wept silently through the end credits.

“Even though he’s gone, it felt like he was alive again today,” said one viewer.

An image of a fan holding an Assamese Gamusa to show his respect to Zubeen Garg.(AT Photo)

Across Assam, similar scenes played out.

In Lakhimpur and Dhemaji, shows began at 4:35 and 4:45 am respectively. Before the Dhemaji screening, fans gathered to sing Zubeen’s timeless classic Mayabini Ratir Bukut, their voices merging into a tribute to their beloved artist.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking from Lakhimpur, expressed both admiration and restraint.

“If I go to watch the film, the whole cinema would likely have to be shut down. My security team alone has 26 guards, and that would make things difficult for the citizens. So, I’ll arrange to watch the movie one day at Jonaki Cinema Hall. I don’t want to cause inconvenience to the public,” he said.

The release of Roi Roi Binale spanned over 80 theatres in Assam and seven others across the Northeast, marking one of the region’s most emotional and widespread premieres ever.

In Zubeen’s hometown Jorhat, queues stretched down the street long before sunrise. Elderly fans, some over 80 years old, came with walking sticks, saying they wanted to “see Zubeen one last time.”

An Image of an elderly women coming to watch Zubeen's last film. (AT Photo)

At Biswanath’s Satarupa Digital Cinema Hall, authorities held a tribute ceremony before the screening and reserved two seats for differently-abled viewers as a symbolic gesture of respect. All shows there have been sold out until November 6.

Director Rajesh Bhuyan, overwhelmed by the response, shared his gratitude.

“We’ve been visiting every theatre to check the film prints and ensure everything runs smoothly. It’s heartwarming to see people gathering since 4:30 in the morning. For us, the greatest reward is the audience’s love. Roi Roi Binale no longer belongs to us, it belongs to the people.”

In Silchar, fans crowded cinema halls, waving posters and singing his songs before the screening. “We are so happy that we are here and got the ticket. Zubeen Garg was not just Assam’s artist - he was a global artist,” said an emotional fan outside a packed theatre.

For Assam, today was not merely the release of a film but a farewell woven with pride, grief, and gratitude.

Roi Roi Binale became a symbol of unity, where fans across generations came together to celebrate a man whose melodies will forever echo through Assam and Northeast.