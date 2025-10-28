House-full emotion: Roi Roi Binale to release in 80 theatres across Assam on Oct 31

Guwahati, Oct 28: Assam is holding its breath. On October 31, the silver screens will flicker to life with Roi Roi Binale, the “dream film” of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, releasing just weeks after his untimely and mysterious death on foreign shores.

Even before its premiere, the film has become something far larger than cinema. It has become an emotional movement.

The trailer, released recently, left thousands teary-eyed as Garg appeared on screen once again, smiling, singing and breathing life into a role that now is his swansong.









A still from the movie Roi Roi Binale





When online ticket bookings opened on October 24, the response was nothing short of a phenomenon. Within hours, seats vanished across theatres.

In a rare tribute, 80 cinemas across Assam have cancelled all other screenings for a week, dedicating every show solely to Roi Roi Binale.

In Guwahati, 13 theatres have already confirmed continuous screenings, with one more likely to join soon.

Cinepolis at Central Mall will start shows from 6 am with up to 19 screenings a day, marking an unprecedented show of love and remembrance.

Beyond Assam, the film will release in over 40 countries, binding the global Assamese diaspora in shared grief and pride.

But Roi Roi Binale was more than just another project for Garg; it was a dream that spanned 17 years. He spent nearly three years shaping the script, writing and composing 11 original songs, weaving his soul into the story.

“This was Zubeen Da’s long-cherished dream. He poured himself into every creative layer of the film,” said Rahul Gautam, who worked closely with him on the project.

Director Rajesh Bhuyan revealed that Garg plays Raul, a blind musician who “sees” the world through melody.

“Through his dialogues and music, Zubeen Da conveyed so much of himself. His spirit lives through Raul,” Bhuyan shared.









The team of Roi Roi Binale





Finishing the film without him, the team admits, was a journey through grief and gratitude.

“We’ve all worked sincerely to keep his vision alive. It’s tough, but this was Zubeen Da’s dream and it will shine,” said Raja Baruah, his voice heavy with emotion.

Today, Roi Roi Binale stands as a symbol of collective healing; not merely a film, but a final embrace between Garg and the people who adored him.

As the countdown narrows and Assam readies to fill theatres, one truth echoes through every fan’s heart that this film belongs as much to the people as it did to Garg.

And on October 31, when the screens light up, they will do so with the glow of what he loved most –music, art and the soul of Assam.