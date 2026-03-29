Rain threat looms over Guwahati IPL clash on March 30 amid poll heat

Guwahati, Mar 29: As Assam heads into a high-stakes Assembly election, Guwahati is set to witness a rare convergence of two national obsessions - politics and cricket.

Come March 30 and the city is set to hosts a key IPL fixture between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium, one of three IPL matches scheduled in Guwahati this season.

The match, coming just days before polling, is expected to draw large crowds, blending sporting excitement with an already charged electoral atmosphere. Yet, a note of uncertainty remains.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather conditions may disrupt proceedings, with forecasts indicating rain and thunderstorms across Assam around match day.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph at isolated places, along with moderate rain at many locations across the state during this period.

The broader regional forecast also points to moderate rainfall over most parts of Assam, with chances of heavy rain at isolated places, alongside thunderstorm activity over the next few days.

For Guwahati, the outlook suggests a partly cloudy to generally cloudy sky with spells of rain or thundershowers, conditions that could affect play if systems intensify towards the evening.

The weather pattern is being influenced by multiple upper-air cyclonic circulations over Northeast India and adjoining regions, which have already triggered light to moderate rainfall across Assam in recent days.

Despite the uncertainty, anticipation remains high among cricket fans, many of whom are eager to witness top-tier action in the city after a long gap.

The Barsapara Stadium has emerged as a key IPL venue, drawing large crowds after Rajasthan Royals adopted it as a second home

Whether the contest unfolds under lights or under clouds, March 30 promises to place Guwahati at the intersection of sporting excitement and political intensity.