Guwahati to host 3 IPL matches; initial schedule likely after March 12

Guwahati, Mar 10: Cricket fans in Guwahati have another reason to celebrate as the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to return to the city, with the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Barasapara slated to host three matches in the upcoming season.

The announcement comes at a time when the buzz around India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup triumph continues to grip cricket followers across the country.

Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Devajit Saikia, said the decision follows a request from Rajasthan Royals, who have been using Guwahati as their second home venue.

“Barasapara will host three IPL matches. The Rajasthan Royals had expressed interest in playing three home matches at the stadium and the BCCI has agreed to their request,” Saikia told the press on Monday evening.

Saikia added that this season’s IPL schedule will be released by March 12.

“Initially, we will announce a schedule for 20 days as we are waiting for election dates to be announced for Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu,” Saikia said, adding that the final schedule will be issued once the poll dates are declared.

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on March 28 and will continue until the end of May, according to official broadcaster.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host both the opening match and the final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Guwahati’s ACA Stadium has been steadily strengthening its reputation as a major cricket venue in recent months. Since late 2025, the Barasapara ground has hosted several high-profile matches, marking an unprecedented run of international fixtures for the region.

These include five matches of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, the venue’s first-ever Test match between India and South Africa in November last year, and a T20 International between India and New Zealand on January 25.

For a city that once waited years between international fixtures, the steady stream of top-level cricket has been warmly embraced by fans across Guwahati and the wider Northeast.