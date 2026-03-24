POSH complaint at GMCH reaches PMO; Assam govt seeks immediate suspension

Guwahati, March 24: A complaint alleging sexual harassment, abuse of authority and retaliation at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has reached the Prime Minister’s Office, prompting the Assam government to seek immediate action, including suspension of the accused

According to an official document issued by the state’s Women and Child Development Department, the complaint has been forwarded to the Medical Education and Research Department for necessary action under the provisions of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.

The communication, dated March 23, 2026, was issued from Janata Bhawan in Dispur by a Deputy Secretary and references a public grievance lodged through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), which was addressed to the PMO.





A copy of the official document. (AT Photo)

The grievance has been attributed to Dr Mythili Hazarika, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology at GMCH.

The subject line of the official correspondence explicitly calls for the “immediate suspension” of the accused, underlining the seriousness of the allegations.

Officials said the matter has been forwarded to the concerned department with directions to examine the complaint and take appropriate steps.

The escalation of the issue to the PMO through the CPGRAMS platform indicates that it has moved beyond the institutional level.

The document notes that the complaint is “self-explanatory”, suggesting that detailed allegations have already been submitted as part of the grievance process.

Dr Hazarika had earlier filed a complaint at Panbazar Women Police Station in Guwahati in February, alleging that principal Dr Achyut Baishya repeatedly insisted on meeting her alone in his office and made remarks that caused discomfort.

The complaint also cited alleged administrative obstruction, including delays in formalising her appointment as Head of Department and resistance to her academic proposals.

Earlier on February 17, responding to the allegations, Dr Baishya had said that he had been instructed not to speak to the press and had prepared all necessary documentation for the inquiry.

Following the complaint, the Assam government had constituted a two-member committee headed by women officials to probe the matter, while police have initiated a preliminary investigation.

Under the POSH Act, institutions are mandated to provide a safe working environment and establish mechanisms to address complaints of sexual harassment.

The case will now be examined by the Medical Education and Research Department for further action.