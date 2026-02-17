Complaint against GMCH principal over workplace harassment; govt forms probe panel

Guwahati, Feb 17: A senior woman doctor at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has lodged a complaint alleging workplace harassment by the institution’s Principal, Dr Achyut Baishya.

However, no FIR has been registered so far, a police official from Panbazar Women Police Station in Guwahati confirmed on Tuesday, adding that a preliminary inquiry into the matter is currently underway.

In her complaint, filed at Panbazar Women Police Station in Guwahati, the Associate Professor and former Head of the Department of Clinical Psychology, alleged that Dr Baishya repeatedly insisted she meet him alone in his office, despite routine official interactions being feasible within the hospital premises, and made remarks that left her feeling uncomfortable.

In one instance, she claimed that he asked her to contact him when she was “absolutely free and alone” and suggested that the “door was always open” for her to meet him, comments she described as unprofessional and distressing, particularly given the hierarchical nature of their professional relationship.

The complaint further outlines alleged administrative obstruction, including delays in formalising her appointment as Head of Department and resistance to her proposals aimed at academic expansion.

She also stated that a subsequent notification dismantling her department and merging it with another curtailed her efforts to advance the mental health services she had pioneered.

According to the complaint, multiple victims have been named in the document.

Responding to the allegations, Dr Baishya said he had been instructed not to speak to the press and had prepared all necessary documentation for the inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has constituted a two-member committee, headed by women officials, to investigate the matter, and the police have initiated their preliminary probe.

The complainant had earlier submitted a detailed complaint to the Chief Minister’s Office on February 6, alleging a sustained pattern of inappropriate behaviour, intimidation, and administrative victimisation during her tenure.

IANS