Perfect homecoming: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals outclass CSK in Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 30: A day ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings clash at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium, doubts loomed over a rain-hit contest.

Little changed on match day. On Monday, persistent rain continued to dampen hopes among Indian Premier League (IPL) fans as the countdown ticked towards the first of Guwahati’s three scheduled matches this season.

But once the first ball was bowled and the galleries roared, it was Rajasthan Royals all the way. Exhibiting exceptional cricketing acumen, the home team routed the visitors from the get-go.

In a massive eight-wicket win, RR checked all the boxes, making its IPL 2026 season debut a grand homecoming. In every aspect of the game, the Royals excelled. Their bowlers put up a masterclass; the star-studded batting did its part; the fielding was on point; and backing all of that were some smart strategic moves.

At the toss, conditions played a decisive role. With overcast skies lingering over the past few days, RR’s decision to bowl first was straightforward.

Leading that call was local boy Riyan Parag. The RR skipper, well-acquainted with Guwahati conditions, read the game astutely and barely put a foot wrong.

The RR bowlers set the tone by sticking to a plan and extracting the most from the pitch. Nandre Burger, Jofra Archer and debutant Brijesh Sharma were first among equals in the ranks. Their figures, backed by clever changes of pace, field-driven lines and the occasional slower bouncer, stood out.

However, the CSK batters were accomplices in their own downfall. Poor shot selection only underlined that their collapse had little to do with the ACA pitch.

Citing an instance, one of the commentators said, “Wickets have fallen and Dube (Shivam) has decided to keep going hard; that’s a little hasty.”

However, the 33-run partnership between Overton and Kamboj became the highest for CSK for the 10-wicket in the history of IPL.

With the bat, the Royals did not waste time chasing a mere 128. After the initial swing wore off, it was all Vaibhav Suryavanshi as RR cruised towards a comfortable win. The youngster’s fearless 50 off 15 balls got RR off to a flying start, making the pitch look entirely different for the Royals’ batters.

From there, the result was a mere formality.

While RR were flying on the pitch, CSK were sloppy in the field. They dropped catches and were ineffective along the boundary.

At 99 for 3, with just 29 needed, RR showed no signs of faltering. Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Riyan Parag calmly saw them home from there.

Batting at a comfortable No. 4, Parag played second fiddle to Jaiswal, whose composed 38 anchored the chase. The skipper’s reverse-hit six off left-armer Noor underlined the kind of touch the local boy was in.

The Royals wrapped up the chase in the 13th over, and more importantly, maintained a strong run rate to kick off their season in their second home.

RR’s emphatic debut in Guwahati underlined a seamless homecoming, with Barsapara Stadium emerging as a vibrant IPL hub.

Backed by strong crowd support and local connect, the Royals combined familiarity with dominance, turning their second home into a fortress and setting the tone for a confident, high-intent campaign.