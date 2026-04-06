Passport row: Assam CM says Congress may disown Khera amid political storm

Guwahati, Apr 6: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, alleged that the Congress could be preparing to distance itself from its leader Pawan Khera as the controversy over alleged fabricated documents intensifies ahead of the Assembly polls.

Addressing the press at Vajpayee Bhawan, Sarma suggested that the Opposition party may attempt to shift responsibility internally in the coming days.

“There are two possible narratives they may push - either they are already trying to sideline Khera and handed him these documents or someone else presented the documents as genuine without proper verification. In both cases, it is clear they will try to escape accountability,” he said.

Emphasising the legal implications, Sarma said the use of fraudulent documents during an election could attract stringent penal provisions.

“When fraudulent documents are used during elections, it goes beyond defamation and becomes a criminal offence linked to the electoral process. What he has done amounts to life sentence,” he stated.

Taking a direct swipe at Khera, he added, “This will reach its logical conclusion under the law. Accountability will be fixed.”

The Chief Minister’s remarks came in response to recent press briefings by Khera and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in Delhi and Guwahati, where allegations were made that his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, held multiple passports and owned assets in Dubai and US.

Sarma alleged that the claims made during those interactions were based on “false facts, fabricated documents and a malafide intention to vitiate the electoral atmosphere”.

“I never imagined that Congress would stoop to such a low level. What has been done is not just defamation but is a criminal offence aimed at influencing election results,” he said, indicating that legal action could follow.

Sarma further claimed that the documents cited by Congress leaders were sourced from a Pakistan-based social media group, raising concerns about possible external interference in the electoral process.

“In the last few days, Pakistan-based channels have conducted multiple discussions on Assam elections, all concluding that Congress should win. This clearly indicates an attempt to influence the outcome,” he said.

Calling the issue serious, the Chief Minister added that the matter went beyond routine political allegations. “This is no longer just a fraud case. When such acts are aided by Pakistan, it becomes a matter of grave concern,” he said.

He also questioned the credibility of the materials presented by the opposition, alleging inconsistencies in naming patterns and supporting details.

Sarma further claimed that attempts had been made to morph telephonic conversations as part of a broader effort to construct a narrative.

An FIR has already been filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma in connection with the matter. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that law enforcement agencies would take appropriate action.

“The law will take the strictest possible step. Whether action happens before elections or later is for the police to decide,” he said.

Despite the escalating political row, Sarma maintained that the controversy would not affect electoral outcomes.

“Such tactics will not influence voters. If anything, our position has only strengthened,” he claimed, adding that the NDA’s projected tally had increased.