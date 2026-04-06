Pakistan link to Congress passport charge: Assam CM on wife’s asset row

Guwahati, Apr 6: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, claimed the Congress has concocted the charge that his wife has multiple passports and owns properties in Dubai, using false information from a Pakistani social media group.

Addressing a press conference at Vajpayee Bhawan, a day after Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi sought to know whether his wife or family owns property in Dubai, has companies in the USA, or has placed their assets in shell companies, Sarma said these charges have been made to influence the poll results, which is "punishable under the law".

The BJP leader also alleged that the documents which Congress used to make the allegations against his wife were sourced from a social media group "Pakistanis in Ajman", and her photo was morphed on a lost passport of a person from that country.

"I am concerned that they took the help of Pakistan. This is not a simple fraud case but a crime against the nation," he said.

Sarma claimed that Pakistan was attempting to influence the Assam elections, stating that the general narrative of at least 11 TV talk shows was that the Congress party should win.

The Chief Minister said his wife has filed a complaint against Congress spokesperson Khera. "I am sure the police will register the case and take necessary legal action," he said.

Sarma claimed these allegations were made before the polls to influence the results, which is a "criminal offence and punishable under the law."

The Chief Minister also said it is "unfortunate" that former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi could "stoop so low" and make such false allegations against his wife.

Sarma also alleged that the Grand Old Party has used similar smear campaigns in the past.

“Congress once tried this playbook in the St. Kitts case; those days are over. Fabrication will be met with the full force of law—my legal team is already at work,” he wrote on a social media post.

Congress leader Khera alleged on Sunday that the Assam chief minister's wife has three passports of the UAE, Egypt and Antigua-Barbuda, two properties in Dubai and assets in shell companies.

PTI