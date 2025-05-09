No parking fees for two & three wheelers in Guwahati from June 1

Guwahati, May 8: Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania on Friday announced that no parking fees will be collected from two-wheelers and three-wheelers parked in designated parking lots in the city starting June 1.

This announcement was made during a press briefing held at the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) office in Uzan Bazar.

“We have decided not to take any parking fees from the two wheelers and three wheelers from June 1. However, four-wheelers will still be required to pay parking fees,” said the mayor.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has also reduced the number of trade licence categories from 7,000 to just 120. The new licencing system, aimed at streamlining processes and reducing the burden on small traders, will be implemented from today onwards.

Under the revised system, trader operating multiple businesses will be covered under a single licence.

“We had arrangements for 7000 trade licences under GMC, but now we have lowered it down to 120. Earlier, people with 7 to 8 businesses had to obtain separate licences for each. Now, a single licence will suffice for all their businesses,” said Mayor Mrigen Sarania.

Furthermore, the renewal fee for small-scale traders has been reduced from Rs 1,750 to Rs 1,000. However, traders with annual turnovers below Rs 5 lakh will still be required to pay the Rs 1,750 license.

“If a business establishment’s income is lower than Rs 5 lakh, they will have to pay Rs 1750 to obtain the licence. People whose income is between Rs 5 lakh and 10 lakh then have to pay 2700; within the 10-20 lakh income scale licence can be obtained at Rs 4750, and establishments with above Rs 20 lakh income have to pay Rs 8650,’ said Sarania.

Strict action will be taken against misuse of business licences and any irregularities in operations.

The Corporation also decided to exempt women and indigenous community vendors operating in GMC lessee markets from paying any fees.

“We will issue identity cards to these women vendors, and on showing those, they will be exempted from paying any fees,” said Sarania.

The recent reforms by Guwahati Municipal Corporation marks a progressive step toward simplifying trade operations, easing the burden on small traders, and supporting women and indigenous vendors.