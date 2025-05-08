No room to walk: How Guwahati’s footpaths became city’s busiest bazaars

Guwahati’s transformation into a bustling urban centre has brought with it a double-edged reality. While rapid urbanisation, population growth, and business expansion have energised the economy, the city is now struggling with a problem that's as visible as it is complex - rampant footpath encroachment by street vendors.

From Fancy Bazaar to Pan Bazar, and from Chandmari to Ganeshguri, pedestrians are being squeezed off pavements that have become de facto marketplaces.

Street vending—driven by rising unemployment, lack of regulation, and the lure of high footfall—has turned sidewalks into crowded corridors of commerce, leaving little room for safe passage.

“It’s becoming impossible to walk freely on the footpaths. As vendors and customers crowd the pavements, people are forced onto the roads. It’s not just inconvenient—it’s dangerous,” says Biju Kalita, a schoolteacher from Noonmati.

A 2023 national report, published in a national daily, pegged the number of informal vendors in the city at nearly 40,000, many of them operating without permits. The consequences are glaring - worsening traffic congestion, frequent accidents, and compromised access for the elderly, children, and differently-abled citizens.













Regulation in Limbo

India’s Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, was meant to address exactly this issue. It mandates the creation of Town Vending Committees (TVCs) to identify legal vending zones and issue licences. But in Guwahati, implementation has been slow.

“The government should allocate designated areas for vendors so they can do business without disrupting pedestrians,” notes local resident Kamal Pathak. Kalita, meanwhile, blames poor governance. “If something happens—an accident, a stampede—who takes responsibility? The authorities must act now.”

In December 2024, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania unveiled an ambitious civic upgrade plan under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC). It included new community toilets, improved markets, and the creation of 81 designated vending zones—10 in the first phase.

Key bazaars in Ulubari, Ganeshguri, and Beltola were even slated for inauguration by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the New Year. But five months on, progress remains largely invisible.

With no alternatives in place, vendors continue to crowd pavements, and residents continue to vent their frustration. "Footpaths are for walking, not for business," Kamal reiterates.













Livelihoods vs. order

Despite the challenges, street vending remains a vital source of income for thousands. For people like Ellie Rai, a former restaurant cashier who now runs a momo and tea stall in Chandmari, vending is a matter of survival. “This is our only income. I’ve just started my cart, and so far, the authorities haven’t asked us to move,” she says.

Street food stalls, in particular, have flourished in the informal economy—serving hot, affordable meals to commuters, students, and office workers. But they also contribute to concerns over hygiene, congestion, and unregulated sprawl.

"This issue is growing either due to unemployment or rising living costs. People are turning to vending to make ends meet—but without proper planning, the city suffers," adds Pathak.









The bigger picture

Guwahati’s pavement crisis is a microcosm of a larger urban dilemma - how to balance economic inclusion with civic discipline. While vending sustains livelihoods, unchecked encroachment undermines safety, accessibility, and quality of life.

Offering a solution, Kailash Sarma, a local resident from Uzan Bazar, roots for a model similar to that of Delhi’s Dilli Haat.

“We’ve long urged the government to designate a dedicated space for vendors, as their stalls often clog up the footpaths. The authorities should consider implementing a ‘Dilli Haat’-style model—an open, organised marketplace where vendors can carry out their daily business without disruption, while ensuring footpaths remain clear for pedestrians,” he says.

Unless the city's leadership acts swiftly to deliver on promises, Guwahati may find itself further entangled in a battle between survival and civic order—one footpath at a time.









