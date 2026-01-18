NGT takes serious note of pollution, degradation at Guwahati’s Deepor Beel

Guwahati, Jan 18: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken serious cognisance of environmental degradation at Deepor Beel in Guwahati, a Ramsar-listed wetland.

The matter is being heard suo motu by the NGT’s Eastern Zone Bench based on a news report in a local English daily here on April 22 last year. The bench, comprising chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Ishwar Singh, on Thursday took note of violations at the wetland by the Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB).

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in its report on July 18 last year said the water quality parameters of Deepor Beel were beyond prescribed norms, including the presence of faecal coliform and faecal streptococci, indicating serious pollution, they said.

“Assam State Wetlands Authority has filed a short cryptic reply dated 23.08.2025, which does not take into account the violations/status which have been disclosed in the report of the CPCB and APCB,” the order said.

On the request of the wetlands authority, the Tribunal granted four weeks to take remedial measures, and submit a fresh status and action taken report.

Accepting submissions made during the hearing, the Tribunal impleaded the Guwahati Municipal Corporation as a respondent, recognising its role in addressing urban pollution impacting the wetland.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 23, the order stated.

