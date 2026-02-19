Naxalism drawing last breaths, will end by March: CRPF chief in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 19: Asserting that Naxalism is drawing its last breaths, CRPF Director General GP Singh, on Thursday, said the menace will be eradicated from the country by March as announced by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the DG's Parade of the force in Guwahati, he said decisive steps have been taken by the CRPF in joint operations with other security agencies against Naxalites in the last year.

"In the operations against Naxals, we have achieved unprecedented success. Decisive steps have been taken in the joint operations with other security agencies," he said, highlighting the role of the General Duty battalion and CoBRA Commandos of the CRPF in it.

"Naxalism is drawing its last breaths. Through our joint operations, Naxalism is mostly over. It is on its way to be eradicated by March 2026, as announced by our Union Home minister," Singh said.

Singh also presented 61 medals, eight trophies and one citation on the occasion.

The best Forward Operating Base among those established in Naxal-affected areas over the past year also received a citation from the Director General.

The parade was commanded by Deepak Daundiyal, a commandant-level officer. The contingent commanders of the sectors were officers of the rank of assistant commandant.

The DG's Parade was held ahead of the Force's 87th Anniversary Parade, which will be attended by Shah on Saturday, with both events being conducted in the Northeast for the first time.

Ceremonial marching contingents from various CRPF formations, demonstrations on traditional martial arts of the country and a showcase of modern operational equipment and capabilities, reflecting the Force's preparedness to meet emerging security challenges, were performed during the DG's Parade.

A similar display will be put up during the Anniversary Parade also, CRPF officials said.

During the Anniversary Day Parade, 26 awards, including six Distinguished Service Medals and five trophies, will be presented by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah will also honour the best battalions of the three theatres with trophies where the CRPF is deployed.

PTI