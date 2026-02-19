Cachar declared no-fly zone ahead of Shah’s visit; drone use to invite action

Silchar, Feb 19: In a major security measure ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Cachar district on February 19 and 20, the district administration has declared the entire district a no-fly zone for all Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) and drones.

The decision follows an official communication from the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Security & Intelligence), Cachar DEF, Assam Police, and a detailed security review conducted in view of the high-profile VVIP visit.

Acting on the inputs, Cachar District Magistrate Aayush Garg imposed the ban to ensure comprehensive aerial security during the programme.

According to the order, the operation of all private and commercial drones within Cachar district limits will remain strictly prohibited during the specified period.

No exemptions will be granted unless prior written permission is obtained from the competent authority following stringent security clearance, the notification added.

The administration has warned that any violation will invite strict legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Shah is scheduled to arrive in Silchar on Thursday night for a three-day visit. On Friday, he will visit the Border Security Force (BSF)’s Natunpur border outpost along the India-Bangladesh border to review the security situation.

He will also launch the “Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP)-II” at Natunpur, an initiative aimed at strengthening border infrastructure and improving livelihoods in frontier areas.

Later in the day, Shah will address a BJP rally, formally launching the party’s election campaign in the Barak Valley. From Silchar, he will travel to Agartala in Tripura and return to Assam in the evening.

On Saturday, the Union Home Minister will attend the CRPF’s annual day parade at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati. Officials said the parade is being held in the Northeast for the first time.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the new campus of the 10th Assam Police Battalion at Kasutoli in Sonapur, near Guwahati.

Since December 29, this marks Shah’s third visit to Assam, where the BJP is seeking to retain power for a third consecutive term. The 126-member Assam Assembly is expected to go to the polls in March–April.

With inputs from PTI