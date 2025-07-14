MPLADS case: Four accused appear in court; MP Ajit Bhuyan yet to be summoned

Guwahati, July 15: The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), on Monday, began hearing the case related to alleged irregularities in the utilisation of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds, with four accused appearing before the court.

The case stems from an investigation by the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell, which submitted its final chargesheet naming 14 accused.

Among them, Himanta Kumar Dutta, Bishwajit Deka, Diganta Kalita, and Jitu Kalita were present in court during the hearing.

However, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan, who had earlier been interrogated by the Vigilance Cell in connection with the case, has not yet been summoned by the court.

“The court hasn’t taken cognisance against MP Bhuyan because it has not received the sanction order required to proceed against him,” said advocate Pallab Kataki, representing the accused.

Kataki further clarified that the Vigilance Cell had initially chargesheeted four individuals—Shukanya Bora, Sharmista Bora Goswami, and Himanta Kumar Dutta among them—but later expanded the list to include ten more names, bringing the total to 14 accused, all of whom are public servants.

“No private individuals or businessmen have been named in the chargesheet,” he said, adding, “The allegations pertain to about 40 projects under MPLADS, primarily related to road construction.”

The scandal first came to light in February 2023, after media reports raised suspicions of widespread misuse of MPLADS funds.

This triggered a probe by the State Vigilance Cell, which eventually led to the suspension and even dismissal of several Assam Civil Services (ACS) officers allegedly involved.

On June 16, MP Bhuyan was questioned for over six hours by the Vigilance Cell regarding his alleged role.

The Rajya Sabha MP has since dismissed the allegations as a "political conspiracy" to stifle his criticism of the state government.

Bhuyan has repeatedly asserted that MPs have no role in the implementation or fund disbursal under MPLADS, stating that such powers rest solely with the Deputy Commissioners and relevant administrative officers.

The court proceedings are expected to continue in the coming weeks.