'Conspiracy has been hatched against me': Ajit Bhuyan on MPLADS probe

Guwahati, July 3: Amid an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the utilisation of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan has dismissed the allegations against him as a “political conspiracy” aimed at silencing his criticism of the state government.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Bhuyan alleged that a deliberate attempt has being made to tarnish his image for standing up to the ruling dispensation.

“A conspiracy has been hatched against me. It is clearly mentioned in the guidelines that an MP cannot spend MPLADS money directly. We can only recommend schemes for implementation. The power to implement and disburse funds lies with the Deputy Commissioner and the commissioner concerned,” Bhuyan said.

The MP was recently interrogated for nearly six hours by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) on June 16 in connection with the alleged misappropriation of MPLADS funds for 2021–22 and 2022–23.

The probe began after media reports in February 2023 flagged possible large-scale corruption. A subsequent inquiry by the SVC led to the suspension and, in some cases, dismissal of multiple Assam Civil Services (ACS) officers allegedly involved in the scheme.

Reiterating his stand, Bhuyan said, “I have fought against three to four chief ministers in my political life. Many cases, including under TADA, were filed against me. I even faced encounters and have spent four to five years in jail. I do not need to fear Himanta Biswa Sarma or anyone else now. I will reveal everything in due time.”

Referring to the chargesheet filed in the case, the MP added that the matter is now sub-judice and outside the state government’s direct control.

“I won’t go into all the details right now because I was in Ladakh for a meeting. I will have to examine the chargesheet first. After filing a chargesheet, the government has no role; it’s with the court now,” Bhuyan said.

He further questioned why action had not been taken against district officials responsible for implementing the MPLADS funds.

“Why is the Chief Minister protecting the Deputy Commissioner who was there at the time? He should have been the first person to be arrested. Instead, they’re threatening me to hide their own misdeeds,” Bhuyan alleged.

The MP claimed that his activism has long put him at odds with the government. “Two or three years ago, I tagged the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, and Mohan Bhagwat on Facebook and asked for a probe into the properties of the CM’s family. I even challenged the CM to a live debate on his channel, but he didn’t accept. Instead, he unleashed the CM Vigilance on me,” he said.

He stressed that he will continue to raise his voice against what he called “rampant corruption and injustice”.

“They can’t incite fear in me or silence me. Read the MPLADS guidelines thoroughly, nowhere does it say the MP can spend the money. Our role is purely recommendatory,” Bhuyan reiterated.

Bhuyan also said that he would soon reveal more details to expose what he claims is an attempt to suppress dissent and “remove this corrupt government”.