Liquor licence near Gauhati University put on hold after public outcry

Guwahati, May 26: Excise Minister Atul Bora, on Monday, said that he has taken cognisance of reports regarding the issuance of a licence for an India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) outlet near an educational institution in Guwahati.

In a post on a microblogging platform, Bora clarified that the licence was issued by the Excise Department in accordance with the prevailing Assam Excise Rules. However, he added that senior officials have been instructed to keep the licence on hold until further notice.

“…I have directed Commissioner & Secretary Shri Rakesh Kumar and Commissioner of Excise Shri Jitu Doley to keep the licence on hold until further notice,” wrote Minister Bora in social media.





I have taken serious note of media reports regarding the issuance of an IMFL ‘On’ licence near a reputed institution of higher education in Guwahati.



While the licence was granted by the Excise Department in accordance with existing Assam Excise Rules, keeping in mind the… — Atul Bora (@ATULBORA2) May 26, 2025

The development comes amid sharp criticism from the people for permitting a liquor outlet in close proximity to Gauhati University, which many claimed is a direct violation of a Gauhati High Court ruling.

Calling it “a reckless and thoughtless decision,” Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan accused the state government of attempting to turn Assam into a “liquor state”.

The party alleged that the move demonstrated a disregard for educational values and the future of the youth.

The AJP further claimed that the government was prioritising “revenue generation over public welfare” and questioned the rationale behind such a decision.

Citing a Gauhati High Court ruling, the party pointed out that liquor outlets are not permitted within 500 metres of educational institutions and 100 metres of national highways.

The party also referenced a directive issued by former Gauhati High Court judge and current Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, which called for the closure of liquor shops operating within restricted zones.

Urging the government to preserve Assam’s academic and cultural environment, the party called for the promotion of bookstores and cultural spaces near university campuses instead of liquor outlets.